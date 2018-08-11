MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions traded down $0.58, hitting $23.30, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 328,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Alex Behfar sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $287,147.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 97,800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,048,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 20,251 shares of company stock worth $456,008 over the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 116.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

