Mackay Shields LLC Has $34.09 Million Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.19% of Expedia Group worth $34,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,211 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $1,477,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $82,965,000. South State Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 38,596 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1,048.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.99.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $131.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total transaction of $467,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total value of $451,350.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at $986,234.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,316 shares of company stock worth $1,125,813. 20.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

