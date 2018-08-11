Mackay Shields LLC Buys 78,502 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,940 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 78,502 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.63% of Foot Locker worth $38,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,558,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its position in Foot Locker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 12,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

