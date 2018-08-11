Luxfer (LXFR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luxfer earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.4333965595595 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Luxfer opened at $20.53 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Luxfer had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

