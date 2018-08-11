LUXCoin (LUX) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00034402 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $33,269.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000808 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000170 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 5,220,239 coins and its circulating supply is 2,220,239 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.