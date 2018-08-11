Lumentum (LITE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumentum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.42.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $811,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,435,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $107,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,906 shares of company stock worth $1,949,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 1,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

