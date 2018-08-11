LTC Properties (LTC) Given a $43.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has been given a $43.00 target price by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut LTC Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Shares of LTC Properties opened at $43.16 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.98. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 51.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 14.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 20,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 7.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 3.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including mezzanine lending. At March 31, 2018, LTC had 203 investments located in 29 states comprising 105 assisted living communities, 97 skilled nursing centers and a behavioral health care hospital.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.