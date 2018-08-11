Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Shares Bought by Cedar Hill Associates LLC

Cedar Hill Associates LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFG Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies opened at $98.31 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 66.36% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.71.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

