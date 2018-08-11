Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $4.74 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 903.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,102,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,653 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,546,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,573 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $45,500,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $38,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser opened at $34.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

