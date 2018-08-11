Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Cuts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,867 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SkyWest by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. CAMG Solamere Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

SkyWest opened at $59.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.19 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. equities analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.66%.

In other SkyWest news, COO Terry Vais sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $494,542.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $1,021,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,775. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

