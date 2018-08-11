Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 71,160 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,160 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,061,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,249,000 after buying an additional 137,280 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries opened at $34.67 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $685.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.52 million. equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.15%.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

