LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. LockTrip has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $151,292.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00010277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,292,966 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bancor Network, IDEX, YoBit, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

