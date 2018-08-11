Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) Holdings Raised by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $313.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.71. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $291.52 and a 52 week high of $363.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 944.31%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 60.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $349.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.38.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total transaction of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total transaction of $2,346,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

