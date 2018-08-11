LMR Partners LLP Has $755,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,278 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in HP were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 371.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $85,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,351 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,329,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,924,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,913,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in HP by 27.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,895,786 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marie Myers sold 8,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $193,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,021 shares of company stock worth $5,705,488 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

HP opened at $23.99 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. HP Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. HP had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.1393 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.