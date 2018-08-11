Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.06

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, August 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05.

Lloyds Banking Group has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lloyds Banking Group to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group opened at $3.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.79.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.