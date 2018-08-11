LKQ (LKQ) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LKQ earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 47.1291173334307 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

LKQ opened at $33.75 on Friday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $268,716.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,014 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Jude bought 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $74,282.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,030.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,780 shares of company stock worth $221,747 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

