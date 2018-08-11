Liquidity Services (LQDT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a $8.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

LQDT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ LQDT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 29,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,299. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $224.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.64.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.88 million. analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 31,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $218,582.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,769. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients in the United States. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govliquidation.com, which enables federal government agencies and commercial businesses to sell surplus and scrap assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, school boards, and public utilities to sell surplus and salvage assets; auctiondeals.com self-service solution which enable sellers list their assets to commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.