Linker Coin (LNC) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $1,442.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linker Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000656 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000383 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Linker Coin Token Profile

Linker Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Linker Coin is medium.com/linkercoin . The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

