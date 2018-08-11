Linde AG/AKT o.N. (LIN) PT Set at €240.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on Linde AG/AKT o.N. (ETR:LIN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €208.00 ($241.86) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. equinet set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Commerzbank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) price target on Linde AG/AKT o.N. and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde AG/AKT o.N. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €200.03 ($232.59).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €172.65 ($200.76) on Tuesday. Linde AG/AKT o.N. has a 12 month low of €150.10 ($174.53) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($231.86).

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

