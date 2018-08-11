Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,871,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,470,000 after acquiring an additional 192,446 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 435,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.43.

Lincoln National opened at $64.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

