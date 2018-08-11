Liam Griffin Sells 6,703 Shares of Vicor Corp (VICR) Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Liam Griffin sold 6,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $421,015.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,734.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 21st, Liam Griffin sold 3,946 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $157,879.46.

Shares of Vicor opened at $62.65 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vicor Corp has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 197.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vicor by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vicor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vicor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting, regulating, and controlling electric current worldwide. It operates through three segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor. The company offers modular direct current (DC)-DC converters, open-frame intermediate bus converters, and complementary components; high density zero voltage soft switching DC-DC converters; configurable products; and custom power systems.

