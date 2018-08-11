Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LXP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.85 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,067,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,427,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 596,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,564,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 455,231 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 369,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after purchasing an additional 357,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

