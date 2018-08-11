LetItRide Achieves Market Cap of $31,314.00 (LIR)

LetItRide (CURRENCY:LIR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 11th. One LetItRide coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LetItRide has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. LetItRide has a market capitalization of $31,314.00 and $0.00 worth of LetItRide was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LetItRide Coin Profile

LIR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. LetItRide’s total supply is 37,696,694 coins. The official website for LetItRide is www.letitri.de . LetItRide’s official Twitter account is @LetItRide_Dice

LetItRide Coin Trading

LetItRide can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

