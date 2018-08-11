Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.60 on September 27th

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.43) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 241.65 ($3.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 279.90 ($3.62).

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £1,712.13 ($2,216.35). Also, insider John Kingman bought 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £3,829.76 ($4,957.62). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,517 shares of company stock worth $936,185.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 218 ($2.82) to GBX 258 ($3.34) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 283.43 ($3.67).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

