Legal & General Group (LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 307 ($3.97) to GBX 305 ($3.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Legal & General Group to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283.43 ($3.67).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 264.60 ($3.43) on Thursday. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.62).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £1,712.13 ($2,216.35). Also, insider John Kingman bought 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £3,829.76 ($4,957.62). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,517 shares of company stock worth $936,185.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.