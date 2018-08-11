Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

LGCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ LGCY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 379,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,784. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $139.28 million for the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc acquired 214,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,802.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 472,884 shares of company stock worth $2,927,070. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,319,000 after purchasing an additional 652,818 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,477,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Reserves LP Unit

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

