Leerink Swann Raises Endo International (ENDP) Price Target to $18.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.
Shares of Endo International stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 457,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
