Leerink Swann Raises Endo International (ENDP) Price Target to $18.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann from $12.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Swann’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENDP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on shares of Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Endo International stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,161.84. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.72 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 75.58% and a positive return on equity of 143.46%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 457,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 150,078 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 36,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

