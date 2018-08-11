LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LCNB by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

LCNB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 141,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,939. The stock has a market cap of $201.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.38. LCNB has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 19.98%. equities analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

