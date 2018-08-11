Laureate Education (LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

LAUR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,469,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,008. Laureate Education has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laureate Education to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.32.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

