Laureate Education (LAUR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.
LAUR traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. 1,469,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,008. Laureate Education has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33, a PEG ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.04.
In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $7,330,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.
Featured Article: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.