LaSalle Hotel Properties (LHO) Posts Earnings Results

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.86 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Get LaSalle Hotel Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. LaSalle Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised LaSalle Hotel Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LaSalle Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

About LaSalle Hotel Properties

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling 10,452 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LaSalle Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.