Lanxess (LXS) Given a €95.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, equinet set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lanxess has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.40 ($85.35).

Shares of Lanxess traded down €1.68 ($1.95), hitting €69.10 ($80.35), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 226,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a 1 year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1 year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

