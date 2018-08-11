L Brands Inc (LB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in L Brands were worth $13,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,222,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 20.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in L Brands by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $30.42 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. L Brands’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

LB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

In related news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

