Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $1.30 Million Position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 28,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. ValuEngine downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Ichor opened at $22.70 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $248.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.39 million. analysts expect that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

