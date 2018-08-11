Kore (KORE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,323.00

Kore (CURRENCY:KORE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Kore has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $19,323.00 worth of Kore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kore has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Kore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00011891 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00021184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00025401 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004107 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00028909 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00298575 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kore Coin Profile

KORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. Kore’s total supply is 2,022,465 coins. Kore’s official Twitter account is @NewKoreCoin . Kore’s official website is kore.life

Kore Coin Trading

Kore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

