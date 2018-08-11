Kona Grill (KONA) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) had its price target lifted by Lake Street Capital to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Kona Grill from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:KONA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40. Kona Grill has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%. The company had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

