Kona Grill (KONA) Announces Earnings Results

Kona Grill (NASDAQ:KONA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter. Kona Grill had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 94.61%.

Kona Grill traded up $0.05, reaching $2.40, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Kona Grill has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KONA. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kona Grill to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kona Grill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 46 restaurants in 23 states of the United States and Puerto Rico; and 3 franchised restaurants in Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

