KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings. KNOT Offshore Partners reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.39. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.51 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNOP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners opened at $22.05 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $717.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNOP. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,753,000 after buying an additional 274,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 53,134 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

