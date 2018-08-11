KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Receives $20.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “$20.65” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust traded down $0.03, hitting $19.94, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 229,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1,447.29 and a current ratio of 558.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of -0.25. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $21.82.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.00 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 65.77%. analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

