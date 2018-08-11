Kirby (KEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kirby Corporation operates a fleet of inland tank barges. It is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. Kirby also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, fork lifts, pumps, and compressors for use in a variety of industrial markets, and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, for land-based oilfield service customers. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli raised shares of Kirby from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.50.

KEX opened at $85.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Kirby has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $802.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kirby will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,552.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,006. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Trust Co bought a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

