Kion Group (KGX) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on KGX. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.76 ($84.61).

Shares of KGX opened at €58.24 ($67.72) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

