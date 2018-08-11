Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) – Wedbush raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.50). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $14.14 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.64.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 69,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,912,796 shares of company stock worth $71,248,379.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

