Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Insider Sells C$711,525.00 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) insider Megan Paterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.87, for a total transaction of C$711,525.00.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$95.60 on Friday. Kinaxis Inc has a twelve month low of C$63.15 and a twelve month high of C$98.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KXS. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

