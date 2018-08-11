Kin (KIN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Stellarport, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Kin has a market capitalization of $106.18 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000365 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00300104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00186748 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000147 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013641 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Fatbtc, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), COSS, DDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network, CoinFalcon, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

