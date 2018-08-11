Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 140.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a P/E ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 1,323.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 2 million gross acres.

