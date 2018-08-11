KEYW Holding Corp. (KEYW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.24 Million

Brokerages forecast that KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:KEYW) will report sales of $125.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KEYW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the highest is $129.00 million. KEYW posted sales of $122.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KEYW will report full year sales of $506.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $503.90 million to $510.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $515.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $509.10 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KEYW.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.91 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEYW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of KEYW from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of KEYW and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Drexel Hamilton cut shares of KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEYW from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KEYW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Shares of KEYW stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 252,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.58 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.73. KEYW has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KEYW during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in KEYW during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in KEYW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in KEYW by 23.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in KEYW by 15.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter.

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

