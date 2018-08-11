KeyCorp Cuts Microchip Technology (MCHP) Price Target to $111.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.35.

Shares of Microchip Technology traded down $10.67, hitting $87.41, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,237,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $104.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $215,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 736.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 75,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 66,472 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 432,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 47.6% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

