KeyCorp Analysts Give Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) a $56.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $56.00 price objective on Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. DA Davidson set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A to $46.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class A opened at $48.98 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Zillow Group Inc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

