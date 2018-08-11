Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.84 Billion

Brokerages expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) to post $2.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the lowest is $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $11.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $30.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,442,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,806,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,255,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $126.65.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

