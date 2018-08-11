Kerry Group (KYGA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 92.85 ($1.20), with a volume of 28756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,380 ($121.42).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on KYGA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kerry Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

