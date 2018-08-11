Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) a €58.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.10 ($64.07).

Shares of ETR HLE traded down €0.75 ($0.87) during trading on Friday, hitting €50.05 ($58.20). The company had a trading volume of 183,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12 month low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a 12 month high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarkets, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, signal lamps, interior lamps, and lighting electronics; body electronics, such as central control units and access systems that include sensors and vacuum pumps; and energy management and driver assistance systems.

